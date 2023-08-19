Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

Police arrest Redmond man in ‘road rage’ incident caught on camera

By
Published 6:57 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was arrested and jailed Thursday following a “road rage” incident in northwest Redmond in which witnesses provided photo and video evidence to police, officers said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Northwest Negus Place and Canal Boulevard, Lt. Eric Beckwith said. David Leppert was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

“Several witnesses and involved parties called 911 to report the crime, and witnesses were able to provide detailed accounts of the crime by providing timely photo and video evidence of the dispute as it occurred,” Beckwith said in a news release Saturday.

“The Redmond Police Department would like to thank the witnesses for not becoming involved in the dispute, and safely capturing video and photo evidence,” the lieutenant added.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content