Police arrest Redmond man in ‘road rage’ incident caught on camera

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was arrested and jailed Thursday following a “road rage” incident in northwest Redmond in which witnesses provided photo and video evidence to police, officers said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Northwest Negus Place and Canal Boulevard, Lt. Eric Beckwith said. David Leppert was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

“Several witnesses and involved parties called 911 to report the crime, and witnesses were able to provide detailed accounts of the crime by providing timely photo and video evidence of the dispute as it occurred,” Beckwith said in a news release Saturday.

“The Redmond Police Department would like to thank the witnesses for not becoming involved in the dispute, and safely capturing video and photo evidence,” the lieutenant added.