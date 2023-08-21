Redmond 18-year-old pleads not guilty to murder in drive-by shooting; father also charged

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 18-year-old Redmond resident who along with his father is charged with murder in the June 26 drive-by fatal shooting of Esaui “Sy” Mutchler, 42, in the victim’s driveway pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and seven other charges.

Iceton Lyman James Johnson appeared for the brief plea hearing before Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller, who scheduled a Sept. 8 hearing to set trial dates in the case -- at the same time and place as his father, Mark James Johnson, 45, is due to enter a plea to his charges.

Along with the second-degree murder charge, both men are accused of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearms or silencer and recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson’s father also was indicted on two more charges -- attempted assault of and interfering with a law enforcement animal, after police said a K-9 was deployed and bit him when he resisted arrest and refused to comply with officers' commands.

District Attorney Steve Gunnels said last month that the father and son, facing much the same charges, are likely to face a joint trial.