Bend PD plans to add a second command post to improve response to large crime scenes, house resources

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department plans to add a second mobile command post to their tool belt to help house more resources and respond better to larger crime scenes, Police Chief Mike Krantz said Tuesday.

"So, we have, currently one," Krantz said. "It's a bit older, it's pretty small. And really what we've learned is it doesn't meet the needs of the organization."

Krantz says the idea came to add another command post after last year's Safeway shooting incident, which left three people dead, Donald Surrett Jr. and Glenn Edward Bennett and the gunman. The shooting drew, at one point, 86 first responder vehicles. Police operated a command post out of the back of a lieutenant’s SUV.

Krantz also cited population growth in Deschutes County over the last few years as a reason for another post.

"A command post is really a vehicle that you take to a scene, typically larger scenes that really grow in size where you have more personnel, more needs for an interview room, more technology needs," he said.

Bend PD currently has a command post that can house a maximum of five officers at a time at a crime scene. An improved response to incidents like the Safeway shooting is also motivation for the department to move forward with a new command post.

"The incident command post we have right now is basically an over-sized van," Krantz said. "Typically, they're a lot bigger, so they can accommodate about 15-20 people."

The price tag for a new command post would be about $600,000.

The vehicle would house up to 20 people on a scene, with the goal of providing the most effective response in the event of larger crimes like mass shootings.

"What you need in those units is an incident commander," Krantz said. "You need your communications manager. Typically we have a hostage negotiation or crisis negotiation team leader, we have our SWAT team leaders."

Bend PD's second command post should be ready in about four years time, Krantz said.

The Redmond Police Department doesn't currently have a mobile command post.

The agency says they may consider adding one, though, after the completion of their new public safety building, due in 2025.

Redmond PD Lieutenant Eric Beckwith told NewsChannel 21, "If we were to experience a tragedy that happened here in Redmond, we know that we have a relationship with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and Bend Police Department. We would be able to have the resources we need to respond effectively."