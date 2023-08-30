Man, woman indicted on attempted murder, conspiracy charges in shooting incident at Pelton Dam overlook

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a man and woman Wednesday on attempted murder, conspiracy and other charges in a shooting incident last Friday near Pelton Dam in which at least two shots were fired at another man.

Wesley James Teeman, 35, of Pendleton, was arrested Saturday by Warm Springs police and charged initially with attempted murder and conspiracy, along with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Leminnie Wilma Picard, 27, was listed as a co-defendant in Wednesday’s five-count indictment, which also charged them both with conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a firearm.

The charge of felon in possession of a firearm noted that Teeman was convicted in Harney County of first-degree burglary in April 2011.

Teeman's arraignment on the indictment is set for Friday at 11:30 a.m.

A sheriff's deputy's affidavit filed in support of Teeman's arrest warrant said the shooting incident occurred at the Pelton Dam wildlife overlook. Two spent shell casings were found in the overlook parking lot.

The deputy quoted the intended victim as saying he was contacted by Picard to meet him on Pelton Dam Road for a sexual encounter. He said Teeman showed up in a vehicle, got out and began shooting at him. A bullet hole was found in the other man's vehicle, the affidavit said.

A family member of the intended victim told a detective that the man and Teeman had an altercation at Indian Head Casino, which he reported to staff.

The intended victim also told investigators that Picard was his ex-girlfriend and that she currently was dating Teeman.