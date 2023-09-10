Summit High student, 17, arrested on felony charge of posting hoax bomb threat on social media timed to Sept. 11

(Update: Summit student arrested on felony disorderly conduct charge)

Threat prompted search, canceled classes, activities on Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Summit High School student has been arrested on a felony first-degree disorderly conduct charge, accused of making a 9/11-timed hoax bomb threat to the school in a weekend social-media post that prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes and activities at the northwest Bend school.

Police learned around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday of a SafeOregon tip regarding a social media post in which an anonymous Summit student claimed to be planning to detonate an explosive device at the school on Monday, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller and Bend-La Pine Schools Director of Communications Scott Maben said in a joint news release Monday morning.

Bend Police, along with the FBI, investigated the threat throughout the weekend, they said, and late Sunday night, officers contacted the 17-year-old suspect at the suspect's home. The suspect was arrested for first-degree disorderly conduct, a Class C felony. Due to the suspect’s age, Bend Police will not release the suspect’s name or details.

On Sunday, Bend Police and Summit High School staff conducted a thorough search of the school, and said they found no evidence of a threat.

"Law enforcement believes there is no threat to Summit or any other school in the district at this time," the join statement said.

"While this incident was a hoax, these types of calls are time- and resource-intensive and cause significant public alarm and panic in our community," they said. "Bend Police take these incidents seriously, and will hold all responsible parties accountable for the disruption they cause."

Bend Police thanked the Oregon State Police and FBI for their assistance in this case.

STATEMENT FROM BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS:

"Bend-La Pine Schools is relieved this situation was resolved quickly and that no one was placed in harm’s way. We are also grateful that investigators were able to identify the responsible party, who now faces appropriate disciplinary consequences.

"We stand beside our law enforcement partners in reminding our students and families that any hoax related to school safety is extremely serious and will result in significant consequences.

"Based on the information we had Sunday evening, in partnership with law enforcement, district administrators determined it was best to keep Summit High students home today out of an abundance of caution. This allowed police to continue their investigation and security checks at Summit, which concluded this morning."

Here is the text of a note Bend-La Pine Schools emailed to Summit parents on Sunday night:

"Hello Summit families,

"After a meeting this evening with our law enforcement partners, we made the difficult decision to cancel all classes and activities at Summit High School on Monday, Sept. 11, in response to a threat that was posted on social media this weekend. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating this threat, and we believe it is best for students to stay home tomorrow. All students are excused for the day, and all after-school activities, including practices and games, are canceled.

"We are working closely with the Bend Police Department in response to a post shared Saturday evening on social media. The post, which has since been deleted, used threatening language in reference to Summit High School, use of a destructive device, and tomorrow’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. With the assistance of Oregon State Police and the FBI, detectives are working to determine if the threat is credible or not. The school campus was searched today; an additional search will be conducted in the morning with the assistance of a trained OSP canine.

"If you have any information on who may be responsible for the threat, please contact Bend Police at (541) 693-6911.

"The tip we received about the threat was shared through the SafeOregon program. Oregon students, parents, school staff and community members may use this service to report student safety threats. Learn more at https://www.safeoregon.com/report-a-tip/.

"We will provide you with an update on this situation by Monday evening.

Thank you,

Bend-La Pine Schools"