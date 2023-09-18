Madras man home from hospital, recovering from injuries after being Tased, attacked by teens at Skate Park

(Update: Adding video, comments by victim, police chief)

'They damn near killed me,' says Voigt Barnhardt; police chief says patrols stepped up, leads sought

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Madras man is home from the hospital and recovering under the care of his sister after he says he was attacked by several teenagers at the Madras Skate & Bike Park one night early last month.

"I can't walk to my mailbox, which is 150 feet away" Voigt Barnhardt, the alleged victim in the recent attack, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday. "I can't walk my dog."

Barnhardt, 66, has lived in his Madras apartment for five years. On the night of Monday, August 7th, he was out walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he says he was jumped by up to 10 teenagers after they struck him with an open can of beer.

"It really made me mad, so I turned and headed up towards where they were, and one of them broke out a Taser," Barnhardt recounted.

Barnhardt says he responded at first to the teens by calling them "punks" before he pulled out a knife to defend himself. He says the group of teens got up and made their way to Barnhardt, which is when they allegedly Tased him at least twice, leaving Barnhardt unconscious on the ground.

After calling for help, Barnhardt was assisted by two of his neighbors, who got hold of emergency personnel.

After being taken to the ER at St. Charles Bend, Barnhardt spent the next couple weeks there while he recovered from his injuries.

"I might need another back surgery, too. I might need to get a fusion done in my lower back again," Barnhardt told us. He says he suffered a broken C-6 vertebrae.

Madras Police Chief Timothy Plummer, who took over the role in July, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that police patrols in the area of the skate park have increased since last month's attack, and they're following up on potential leads.

Plummer wrote, "This is a felony assault case, and Madras police officers are pursuing leads. If anyone has information that would help lead to an arrest in this case, please contact the Madras Police Department."

Barnhardt said, "I would hope they arrest somebody and put them on trial. They damn near killed me."