Woman’s reports sexual assault by Bend masseuse, leading to OSP undercover operation, man’s arrest

(Update: Adding background on 2022 raid on business)

Troopers thank woman for her bravery, want to hear from other possible victims of man or spa he worked at

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman told authorities she was sexually assaulted by a masseuse at a northeast Bend spa in July, leading to her involvement in a recent undercover operation and the arrest of a 45-year-old man, Oregon State Police said Friday, asking to hear from any other possible victims of the man or spa.

OSP’s Major Crimes Section initiated an investigation involving sexual abuse occurring at the May Spa on Northeast Bellevue Drive, troopers said.

The victim reported she had been assaulted by her masseuse during a routine session. OSP said an investigation identified a suspect, Jianming Tang.

An undercover operation took place on Sept. 15, with the victim’s assistance, “and during that investigation, detectives established probable cause” for third-degree sexual abuse, OSP said in a news release Friday. Tang was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

Court records show the district attorney’s office filed two initial counts against Tang earlier this week, Class A misdemeanors of third-degree assault and practicing massage without a license on or about July 14.

No city of residence is listed for Tang, whose initial scheduled arraignment on Monday was canceled and reset for October 11, court records showed.

"The Oregon State Police would like to credit the victim for her bravery in participating in the undercover operation," the agency's said in a news release. " OSP would also like to thank the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team for their assistance, along with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office."

"OSP understands there may be other victims who have not disclosed similar incidents," they added. Those who want to report any related or similar incidents involving the May Spa were asked to contact the Oregon State Dispatch Center at (541) 726-2525 or *OSP and reference OSP case number SP23-216409.

"Due to the ongoing investigation and court proceedings, OSP does not have further information to release at this time," the agency concluded.

In May of last year, Bend police raided the massage business after a six-month investigation determined it did not have a state license. Police said they'd received several tips from community members about possible human trafficking and sex trafficking at the business.

During the raid, detectives found evidence of a lack of state license, but no evidence of human or sex trafficking, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.