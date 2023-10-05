Bend man pleads not guilty to murder, other charges in May shooting death of Powell Butte man

Russell Votruba later fled pursuing deputies on Hwy. 97 north of Bend, shot himself several times

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 43-year-old Bend man entered not-guilty pleas Thursday to second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting last May of a Powell Butte man whose car he allegedly stole, later engaging in a police chase on Highway 97 north of Bend and shooting himself several times.

Russell Votruba, 43, appearing by video from the Crook County Jail, also pleaded not guilty through his attorney to four other charges: first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm in the killing of Christopher Hoffman, 41.

His court-appointed attorney, David Rich, waived reading of the charges during Thursday’s brief proceedings, the first in the case since May. Rich asked Judge Annette Hillman to set a “mid-spring” trial date, but she responded that pre-trial and motion hearings must occur first, usually in about 60 days’ time.

The parties soon agreed to schedule a pre-trial conference for Dec. 21. Hillman said Votruba is to remain held without bail. Asked about the status of the discovery process, Rich said he’d received “a significant amount” of evidence from prosecutors.

Sheriff’s deputies said 911 dispatchers had received a call from a family member of Hoffman, saying he’d gotten a call from a man later identified as Votruba, who said he’d killed a man at the home Hoffman rented on SW Red Cloud Road in Powell Butte. They found his body in the home that day and learned he’d left in the victim’s BMW SUV.

Votruba was spotted a short time later on Highway 97 heading north out of Bend. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle and spike strips were set up, deflating some of the tires. The Pursuit Immobilization Technique was used to stop the vehicle, and deputies said Votruba soon shot himself several times. He survived and soon was moved from St. Charles Bend to the Prineville jail.