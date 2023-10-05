Walk-in/phone ‘Pacific Power’ scam targets Bend landlord, demands $2,700 ‘past-due’ payment or ‘power shut off’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Central Oregon insurance agent was the target of scammers seeking $2,700, but it wasn't just a phone or email scam. Instead, someone claiming to be with Pacific Power's billing department walked into a tenant's office, demanding immediate payment of a "past due bill" or the power would be turned off.

Farmers Insurance agent Jerry Burger has offices in Bend, Redmond and Prineville. He contacted NewsChannel 21 and in an email explained what occurred earlier this week.

"I am a Farmers Insurance agent and have a small apartment building with a few commercial units," he said. "Someone actually walked into a commercial tenant and stated that the power will be turned off in 15 minutes if the landlord doesn't call the 1-800 number they gave."

"I called and they answered 'PacifiCorp (not Pacific Power), and the recording sounded just like Pacific Power, and I got to the billing department. She took my address and then stated 'Yes, the power will be shut off in 15 minutes if bill is not paid.' She connected me to a 'billing department' and stated I owed $2,733. I was holding my bill, which was current and didn't owe anything."

