OSP seeks public help to find whoever left buck deer to waste in Jefferson County’s Three Rivers Area

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife troopers asked the public for help Monday to find whoever shot a buck deer three times with a bow and left it to waste last month in the Three Rivers community of Jefferson County.

Troopers said they responded to the report on Monday, Sept. 11 and determined the deer had been shot three times with a bow, with two arrows located still in the deer.

No meat was salvaged from the buck, OSP said, and the antlers were still attached.

Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying whoever is responsible for wasting of the buck deer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, text *OSP (*677) or email the Turn In Poachers program at TIP@osp.oregon.gov , in reference to Case No. SP23-290482.