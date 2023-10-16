Woman arrested in downtown Bend jewelry store burglary as she walked out front door – to waiting officers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police made a guns-drawn arrest Saturday morning of a 24-year-old woman accused of burglarizing a closed jewelry store of about $5,000 worth of items, then walking out the front door -- to where officers were waiting.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the reported burglary in progress at Silverado on Wall Street, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They arrived to find a woman later identified as Rebecca Roriguez was inside the closed business. Officers took her into custody when she came out the front door with about $5,000 in jewelry and other items on her person.

The officers conducted a guns-drawn arrest because it was a burglary in progress, Miller said

Miller said it’s not known how the woman got inside the closed store, but she allegedly ripped two motion sensors out of the walls.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday afternoon on three Class C felony charges – second-degree burglary, and two counts of first-degree theft – and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. She is due for arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment and also scheduled for a Nov. 6 hearing on fitness to proceed.

The charging document accuses the woman of stealing jewelry from Silverado and a woman’s jewelry and phone.