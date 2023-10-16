Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

Woman arrested in downtown Bend jewelry store burglary as she walked out front door – to waiting officers

Police arrest a suspect in a downtown Bend jewelry store burglary Saturday morning
Richard Coe/The Bulletin
Police arrest a suspect in a downtown Bend jewelry store burglary Saturday morning
By
Published 5:49 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police made a guns-drawn arrest Saturday morning of a 24-year-old woman accused of burglarizing a closed jewelry store of about $5,000 worth of items, then walking out the front door -- to where officers were waiting.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the reported burglary in progress at Silverado on Wall Street, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They arrived to find a woman later identified as Rebecca Roriguez was inside the closed business. Officers took her into custody when she came out the front door with about $5,000 in jewelry and other items on her person.

The officers conducted a guns-drawn arrest because it was a burglary in progress, Miller said

Miller said it’s not known how the woman got inside the closed store, but she allegedly ripped two motion sensors out of the walls.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday afternoon on three Class C felony charges – second-degree burglary, and two counts of first-degree theft – and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. She is due for arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment and also scheduled for a Nov. 6 hearing on fitness to proceed.

The charging document accuses the woman of stealing jewelry from Silverado and a woman’s jewelry and phone.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content