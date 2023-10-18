Bend woman accused in fatal dog mauling at homeless camp appears in court; Nov. 7 plea date set

Jessica McCleary said she was unaware of charges, police hadn't returned calls

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman whose three dogs allegedly fatally mauled a man at a Juniper Ridge homeless camp in July made her first court appearance Tuesday on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges, a month after her indictment and a day after her arrest.

Jessica Rae McCleery was indicted Sept. 14 on the two felony charges, second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the mauling death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, 56. A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued.

In a two-page, handwritten letter last week, McCleery, who said she no longer uses the last name Charity, asked for a court date as soon as possible and to clear the arrest warrant, claiming she was unaware of the charges or warrant.

"I am very much wanting to get the ball rolling and get on court docket so that all involved and affected can get answers, closure and as much as possible start moving on in our lives," she wrote. "Hopefully the healing can begin for everyone affected by Joe's untimely and unexpected passing."

"My understanding is there has been a lot of ... manpower and effort put into trying to arrest me while I was not even aware of there being charges indicted against me, and even with my trying to get in contact with officers was unable to get anyone to contact me in return," she added.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies arrested her on Monday when she appeared at the courthouse.

During Tuesday's court appearance by video from the county jail, Circuit Judge Andrew Balyeat set McCleery's bail at $500,000, pending a plea hearing on Nov. 7.

Among listed conditions were that she have no contact with two named victims and that the "defendant shall not possess/control dangerous animals - specifically dogs."

Sheriff's deputies said previously that up to three pit bull/mastiff-mix dogs the woman owned were responsible for the attack. McCleery assisted deputies in placing the dogs in crates and was cooperating in the investigation.