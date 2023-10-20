Portland man arrested, accused of planning shooting attack on Smith Rock climbing event

(Update: Smith Rock event organizers confirm intended target)

Several guns listed in charging document; Samson Garner held on $10 million bail;

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland man arrested on attempted murder and other charges Thursday by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT Team was planning a shooting attack with several guns during a rock-climbing event being held this weekend at Smith Rock State Park, authorities said.

Deschutes County detectives received information Monday from Portland Police Bureau detectives about a man identified as Samson Zebturiah Garner “planning a violent attack during an event” in the county, Sergeant Jason Wall said Friday.

DCSO and Portland detectives worked for several days to investigate the man, and learned Thursday that Garner had left Portland and was in Deschutes County, Wall said.

Deschutes County detectives and patrol deputies found Garner and his vehicle, and based on information they had gathered, worked with the SWAT Team members to take Garner into custody around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, without incident Wall said. Detectives later served a search warrant on Garner’s vehicle and found “evidence of the planned attack,” the sergeant added.

Garner was booked into the county jail late Thursday night on charges of attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The event is held by the American Alpine Club, a nonprofit based in Golden, Colorado, which posted a statement Friday on its Facebook page:

"On October 18, the American Alpine Club was made aware of a potential threat to the health and safety of attendees to the Smith Rock Craggin Classic to be held October 20-22, 2023, at Smith Rock State Park.

"We worked closely with law enforcement agencies and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to monitor the situation and evaluate our ability to host the event, with the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, partners, and participants as our top priority. The associated individual was arrested and is now in custody, and authorities are confident there is no continued threat.

"We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies for their efforts and support during this incident," the group said.

NewsChannel 21 visited the park Saturday and was directed by officials to the group's online statement.

The district attorney’s office filed a 27-count charging document Friday against Garner, including four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of first-degree attempted assault and 15 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The DCSO news release and charging document don't identify the intended targets

But the DA’s document, called an information, refers to potential victims as "Belayer 1," "Belayer 2," "Spectator 1" and "Spectator 2." It also lists several weapons, including Beretta and Sig Sauer 9 mm handguns and an AR-15 rifle.

Belayers pay a role in climbing, guiding a rope and making sure the climber has enough slack to climb but enough tension to catch them in the event of a fall.

Garner was arraigned Friday afternoon before Judge Beth Bagley, and was being held at the jail on $10 million bail pending his subsequent arraignment on an expected grand jury indictment next Friday, court records show.

Gunnels confirmed to NewsChannel 21 late Friday, "We believe he (Garner) was acting alone." He added, "We believe the fact that he's been arrested means there's no current threat to the public, so long as he's in custody."

The DA also confirmed that the guns listed in the charges were found in Samson's vehicle when searched after his arrest.

In his news release, Wall added, "The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Portland Police Bureau for sharing this information about Garner likely preventing a major incident in Deschutes County. Detectives have determined there is no continued threat as Garner is now in custody and, at this time, the investigation indicates that Garner was acting alone."

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ben Geist at 541-617-3398.

Wall said DCSO and PPB detectives were continuing to work on the investigation, and that any other details would be released by the District Attorney's Office.

Court records show Garner has no previous criminal record in Oregon, only a speeding and parking ticket and driving while using a cellphone.