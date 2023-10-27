Portland man arraigned on attempted murder, other charges in planned Smith Rock mass shooting attack

(Update: Adding video, comments from previous Garner emails)

Judge sets Dec. 14 plea hearing for Samson Garner; 26-count indictment varies little from initial charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland man accused of planning a mass shooting attack at a Smith Rock climbing event before he was stopped and arrested last week in Deschutes County with several guns and many rounds of ammunition in his car made his first court appearance Friday afternoon and remains held on $10 million bail.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alycia Sykora made set a Dec. 14 plea hearing date for Samson Zebturiah Garner, 39, who appeared by video hookup from the county jail in Bend.

"My name is Samson Garner," he told the judge, when asked to identify himself. It was his only comment during the brief proceedings.

Authorities say Garner was planning the attack for last weekend's Smith Rock Craggin' Classic. The Portland Police Bureau alerted authorities about Garner's plans and whereabouts.

According to District Attorney Steve Gunnels, Garner was found to have several guns in his car and "many rounds" of ammunition.

Garner was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 26 counts, including four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of first- and second-degree attempted assault and 14 counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The indictment is very similar to initial charges filed Oct. 20, only listing one fewer count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Doyle told the judge, "The state is not requesting any changes, a 26-count indictment was returned. Bail was previously set at $10 million. We aren't requesting any changes at this time."

That 26-count indictment is just one fewer count of unlawful use of a weapon than the original charges filed earlier.

In emails sent to an ex-girlfriend, Garner detailed his tumultuous divorce last year, writing, "That doesn't hurt as much as living life everyday does right now."

Other disturbing content included descriptions of fantasizing daily about murder, death and vengeance, and using Jiu-Jitsu skills, life experience and remaining resources to punish others.

Garner also mentions his ultimate plan - attacking the Smith Rock Craggin' Classic. He said his mind immediately thought about killing people rock climbing and how easy it would be to "rampage through the park shooting belayers and spectators while others watched in horror."

While all 27 counts in the DA's initial charging document, called an "information," alleged the crimes occurred on Oct. 19, the day of Garner's arrest, the indictment alleges they happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19.

Six of the weapons counts again mention specific firearms, but slightly revised from the initial charges: a Beretta 9mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

The indictment indicates the grand jury heard from several Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives, two deputies and a sergeant, as well as a Portland Police detective by video and two other witnesses, a man and woman, also by video.

A report earlier this week by Oregon Public Broadcasting detailed Garner's troubled marriage and recent divorce after earlier years as an active climber and ski guide. The Bulletin, meanwhile, reported on court documents regarding police scrutiny of Garner and his written comments about imagined acts of mass violence, including at Mt. Hood Meadows and Smith Rock, writing recently: "I fantasize daily about murder, death and vengeance."