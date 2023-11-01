Redmond PD says domestic violence suspect threatened victim and police before surrendering to CERT Team

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team surrounded and negotiated the surrender of a 35-year-old Redmond man Wednesday morning on assault, robbery and other charges after a domestic violence incident in which the victim was injured, police said.

The suspect was identified as the perpetrator of an assault in which he tried to take the victim’s unidentified property and injured the victim in the process of carrying out the crime, Redmond Police Captain Aaron Wells said.

The man was contacted by phone on Monday in an attempt to have him turn himself in.

“During the conversation, the suspect made several concerning threats of violence towards the victim and law enforcement,” Wells said in a news release.

The man was located around 7 a.m. Wednesday and police and the CERT Team responded to the area of Southwest 21st Street and Quartz Avenue. Wells said CERT surrounded the location, and after negotiations were started, the suspect agreed to surrender.

The man was taken first to the Redmond Police Department for questioning, then to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on charges of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, coercion, contempt of court, third-degree robbery, interfering with making a police report and violation of a no-contact order.

“The Redmond Police Department is committed to keeping the community safe,” Wells said, thanking the CERT Team for their help with taking the man into custody.