Two Redmond residents arrested in Bend street racing, reckless driving incidents posted to Instagram

Bend Police post videos online, committed to 'stamping out' reckless driving, seek witness reports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Police have cited two 22-year-old Redmond residents for reckless driving after complaints and Instagram video posts showing reckless driving, street racing and drifting in roundabouts and on roads around Central Oregon, officers said Tuesday.

Bend Police received complaints in August about the street racing and related issues, around the same time officers learned of the public Instagram posts “showing this bad driving behavior on our roads,” Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

In one instance, on August 21, a witness called to report several vehicles “drifting” through the roundabout at NE Cooley Road and 18th Street, which Miller said matched a video posted the next day to one of the Instagram accounts.

The Bend Police traffic team conducted an investigation and identified the cars and their registered owners. Miller said they examined the social media posts and were able to positively the two Redmond residents as drivers in the videos.

One of the men was contacted and arrested by citation last Thursday on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. The other driver was contacted and cited the next day on a reckless driving charge.

Miller said more drivers may be cited as part of the operation.

"Bend Police understand that reckless driving and street racing impacts our community, and we are committed to stamping it out," she added. "Please call 911 or nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 when you witness this type of dangerous driving.

To see a clip of some of the reckless driving incidents in question, go to City of Bend Oregon (file.ac) and click on “Street Racing Bend PD.mp4.”