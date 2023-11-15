24 people arrested in Southern Oregon drug trafficking investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and the seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, law enforcement agencies said Wednesday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police and the Grants Pass Police Department were among the agencies involved in the probe, which lasted more than a year. The agencies announced the investigation at a joint press conference in Grants Pass on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, 24 people were arrested in Oregon on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers seized 37 guns, 2,000 grams of meth, 636 grams of fentanyl pills and 52 grams of fentanyl, Oregon State Police said.

That amount of fentanyl had the potential to yield more than 144,000 lethal doses, said David Reames, special agent in charge of the DEA's Seattle division. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly, according to the DEA.

Officers also seized 58 grams of cocaine and 250 pounds of marijuana, state police said.

Reames said the investigation is ongoing.

News release:

Southern Oregon Joint Operation Disrupts Drug Trafficking Organization- Southern Oregon

The Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Grants Pass Police Department, and multiple local interagency drug teams concluded an 18-month investigation yesterday (11/14) when nine search warrants were served in southern Oregon.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Oregon State Police, DEA, Grants Pass Police Department, and multiple local interagency drug teams served nine search warrants resulting in 24 arrests and the seizure of 37 firearms and 33,000 dollars in cash as the culmination of an 18-month long investigation into a local drug trafficking organization. Additionally, the search warrants resulted in 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, 636g of fentanyl pills, 52g of fentanyl powder, 58g of cocaine, 250 pounds of marijuana, and ¾ of a pound of illegal mushrooms.

The investigation had already yielded 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3 pounds of cocaine, and ½ a pound of heroin over the course of 18 months. These quantities are significant and their removal from the distribution chain is a significant outcome.

“To our local communities, we need your help. You are the eyes and ears of everything that happens in your neighborhoods. We ask you to report any suspected criminal activity to local law enforcement. We can work together in the disruption of these drug trafficking organizations.”- Captain Kyle Kennedy

The Oregon State Police has been working in collaboration with local interagency drug teams around the state in order to deter and disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into Oregon communities.

Press Conference Speakers:

David F. Reames

Special Agent in Charge

DEA Seattle Field Division

Chief Warren Hensman

Grants Pass Police Department

Captain Kyle Kennedy

Oregon State Police