Future Oregon law students won’t need to pass bar exam to become lawyers, can pursue apprenticeship option

(Update: Blake Mayfield is airing report on changes tonight at Five )

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting next May, The Oregon State Bar will be moving away from traditional standardized testing, meaning law students won’t be required to pass the bar exam in order to start practicing law.

Instead, students will have the option to partake in the Supervised Practice Portfolio Examination. This framework allows law students to participate in a post-graduation apprenticeship before submitting a work portfolio to the Oregon State Board of Bar Examiners.

The other option is the Oregon Experiential Portfolio Pathway, which would allow students at three law schools statewide to undergo a “rigorous experiential curriculum” during their second or third year of school, before submitting a work portfolio to the bar examiners.

This alternative, though, hasn’t been submitted to officials just yet. The only two other states that don’t require the bar exam for potential lawyers is Wisconsin and New Hampshire.

Last month, NewsChannel 21 spoke with Steve Gunnels, the Deschutes County DA, about the worsening public defender shortage.

This week, Blake Mayfield spoke with the Deschutes and Crook county DAs about the changes coming next spring, their concerns about the options and whether it's a direct result of the public defender shortage. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.