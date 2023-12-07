Bend man sentenced in federal court for stealing tools from Warm Springs tribal wood products business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A Bend man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for stealing more than $2,000 in tools from Warm Springs Composite Products, a wood products manufacturing business owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Kevin Neal Strampher, Jr., 40, was sentenced to time served and a year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,378 in restitution to the tribes.

According to court documents, on January 28, 2023, Strampher entered the Warm Springs Composite Products mill and stole more than $2,000 in power and hand tools.

Using surveillance footage obtained by the mill manager and other evidence collected, Warm Springs Tribal Police officers identified Strampher as the individual who burglarized the business.

On March 21, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Strampher with theft from an Indian tribal organization. On September 14, Strampher pleaded guilty to the single charge.

The case was investigated by the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department with assistance from the FBI. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.