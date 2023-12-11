FBI investigating bomb threats at several rural Oregon schools

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI is investigating several bomb threats made to rural Oregon schools on Monday, KPTV reported.

The affected districts were Colton, Corbett, Central Linn, Cascade, and Arlington.

Deputy John Plock, Public Information Officer for Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, said Corbett Schools were evacuated due to an explosives threat and deputies were “responding to this as if it is a credible threat.” Students were being taken to Corbett Community Church to be picked up by parents or an authorized adult.

The Colton School District released students early due to a “safety concern,” according to a statement. All afternoon and evening activities were also canceled.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were also investigating a bomb threat made toward the Cascade School District on Monday morning. As a safety precaution the students were being evacuated.

Schools in Arlington, Oregon were also evacuated after the district received a suspicious email.

Central Linn school officials also reported a threat. Linn County deputies helped evacuate all the schools and were searching for evidence of the threat.

The FBI was investigating the threats and asked that any schools which have received a threat to call 911 or reach out to FBI Portland by calling (503)224-4181 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.