Poaching: A serious problem that’s still on the rise around Oregon, despite rewards for tips

Officials note many such crimes go undetected: 'only a fraction of what is actually happening'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Poaching, illegally capturing or killing animals, has become a significant problem across Oregon, despite efforts to combat it with rewards for tips that lead to arrests and prosecution of the culprits.

Yvonne Shaw is the "Turn In Poachers" (TIP) anti-poaching campaign coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife She stresses the importance of turning in and protecting wildlife, as last year, 5,000 animals were poached. A recent rash of several poaching incidents around the state put a renewed spotlight on the issue.

"There is a problem with poaching." Shaw noted Tuesday, "In Oregon, last year, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers discovered almost 5,000 animals that had been illegally killed. And we must remember also that because these crimes often go undetected, this is only a fraction of what is actually happening.“

Of last year's poached animals around Oregon:

-4,000 killed were aquatic species

-150 were birds

-Over 300 were big game animals

In June of 2022, OSP seized over 50 poached wildlife in Clackamas County. The man responsible was indicted of 38 counts of unlawful possession of big game mammal and four counts of possession of a firearm.

Shaw continued to note issues, specifically in Central Oregon: “In the Central Oregon area, as you know, it's a hunting mecca. And anyone who's involved with our anti-poaching effort understands that hunters and poachers are not the same people -- that Oregon hunters have taken a stand against poaching.”

Steve Hagan, the president of the Oregon Hunters Association, is one of the many taking a stand.

"I can't stand poachers," Hagan said, "it really is a different species picking on mule deer in Central and Eastern Oregon."

Another hunter in Central Oregon noted, “We need at least 20 more State Policemen to help the poaching issue.”

OSP has a staff of 128 Fish and Wildlife troopers who patrol all areas of the state, to protect from and find poachers. To call a poachers tip use star OSP or star six, seven, seven from your mobile device.

The Oregon Hunters Association offers cash rewards for the public for turning in poachers.

-$1,000 for bighorn sheep and moose

-$500 for elk and deer.

-$300 for bear

- $100 for game fish

ODFW has a different method, as they offer preference point rewards, which give preferential treatment to hunters who have not been drawn for their first-choice hunt.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition also does offers rewards for information to find poachers:

-Any bird reported such as hawks or owls are $500

-Mammals such as cougars or bears are $500

-Threatened or endangered species, such as certain turtles, are $1,000

Shaw said, “Right now, we're getting into the holiday season, and I would like to remind people that gifting wildlife can be a crime as well.”

Turtles are often given to others for the holidays, and while it may be a fun gift, many sold online are illegal or thrown into the wild, causing harm to the ecosystem.

Shaw says poaching affects the ecosystem and legitimate hunting as well.

"When we talk about larger game, like deer and elk, poaching for those can actually impact the herd numbers," she said. "And it makes it really difficult to track our numbers that we need for allocating hunting tags for the following year. “

If you know of or suspect other crimes against fish wildlife or habitat, you're encouraged to report to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone, or email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov.