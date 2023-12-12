West Linn man pleads guilty in federal court to importing, selling $2.5 million in counterfeit N95 masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A West Linn man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to conspiring with others to illegally import and sell $2.5 million in counterfeit N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jiang Yu, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

According to court documents, in May 2020, Yu knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to import and sell N95 masks with counterfeit marks. Yu and his co-conspirators used social media and other means to market and sell the counterfeit masks and, when questioned by customers about their authenticity, designed and distributed fake certificates of authenticity.

Over the course of their conspiracy, prosecutors say, Yu and his co-conspirators sold at least $2.5 million worth of counterfeit masks and the majority of their sales were to third-party companies, many of whom sold to healthcare providers.

On October 10, 2023, Yu was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

Yu will be sentenced on May 21, 2024, before U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a $2 million fine and three years’ supervised release.

As part of his plea agreement, Yu must pay restitution in full as recommended by the government and ordered by the court. He must also forfeit nearly 600,000 counterfeit masks and all proceeds of his crimes including a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes SUV, and more than $25,000 in cash.

This case was investigated by the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Quinn P. Harrington, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about counterfeiting or other violations of intellectual property rights are encouraged to submit a tip to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) by visiting www.iprcenter.gov/report.