‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ Grants Pass homicide suspect shot, killed by police after chase

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wanted suspect in a Grants Pass shooting death, deemed “armed and extremely dangerous” by police was shot and killed by law enforcement in Grants Pass Friday at the end of a vehicle pursuit, Oregon State Police reported.

Josephine County resident Kelly Lynn Mason was the subject of a manhunt after three other arrests in the Nov. 21 shooting death of Katherine Crago at an apartment on the Rogue River Highway, police said. A male victim had been severely beaten but was expected to recover from his injuries.

Three suspects, Sasha Moe, Eric Lester and Michael Woodruff, have been arrested since the incident on charges second-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery, burglary assault and unlawful use o a weapon.

Officers had urged the public to remain vigilant while providing any information that could lead to Mason.

OSP troopers, Grants Pass police and Josephine County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Mason on Friday when he was located shortly before noon in a vehicle near Grants Pass and fled pursuing officers.

The pursuit ended at Highway 199 and Allen Creek Road.

“During the course of the incident, law enforcement officers from all three agencies discharged their duty weapons,” OSP said in a news release. The suspect died at the scene.

Other details about the sequence of events were not released

Troopers said at least one law enforcement officer received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

“All involved officers were placed on traumatic event leave, as is standard protocol in Senate Bill 111 deadly force incidents,” OSP said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with investigators from several agencies and overseen by the Josephine County district Attorney’s Office, which will release any further information.