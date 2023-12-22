Bend woman gets jail, probation for punching bartender, helping murder suspect flee; likely to testify against him

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The girlfriend of Bend murder suspect Caleb Cegers was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 18 months’ probation for repeatedly punching a downtown bartender and later helping Cegers get away after he allegedly fatally shot Taylor Wyss of Redmond on the sidewalk outside last August.

Whatever relationship Cegers has had to Sadie Madalyn Cole, 21, who pleaded guilty on Monday, is apparently over, as the conditions of her sentence on misdemeanor assault and hindering prosecution charges include that she have no contact with Cegers, Duda's Billiards Bar or the female bartender she punched repeatedly in the face.

Cole's defense attorney also told the judge she’s likely to testify against both Cegers and his brother, Dahnte, who are both awaiting trial, the brother also on a charge of hindering prosecution.

Wyss, 33, was shot and killed on the sidewalk after Cole and Cegers were asked to leave the bar late on August 10 for being disruptive.

Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Aaron Brenneman told Circuit Judge Alycia Herriott that Cole and Cegers “were creating some problems” in the bar that night, “acting in an aggressive manner, trying to pick fights with people” before the assault and killing.

“After that, (Cole) and Cegers fled from the scene, initially running and eventually getting into the defendant’s car,” he said. “She drove him to his brother’s house in Redmond, trying to secret him away.” The brothers fled across the country, prompting a manhunt that led to their arrest in Tennessee.

Brenneman said Cole took responsibility "fairly quickly" for her actions that night, allowing for plea negotiations.

Victims can give impact statements at sentencings, in person or in writing, but Brenneman was unaware of any by the bartender or others and while she was made aware of how things have turned out she apparently did not call into the hearing.

Defense attorney T.J. Spear offered some added details about that night, saying his client was out with Cegers and two of her girlfriends.

“I don’t think they were out fighting,” he said. “They were out having a good time.”

Spear said “everything was pleasant” at Duda’s at first, but that the four left and went to another bar but could not get in before closing time, so they returned to Duda’s.

Spear said Cole walked one of her girlfriends to her car and understood they were all going to leave as well, but “for some reason” they went back into Duda’s, where the assault occurred.

The defense lawyer said Cole had been “cordial … even friendly” with the bartender in past visits and is “not sure why” she ended up punching her. But Spear said Cole was intoxicated and has limited recall of the events that night.

The girlfriend who stayed with the couple was “crying at the bar,” Spear said she recalled. “At some point, they ended up outside, and people started running. My client ran as well.”.

“My client apologizes, but her memory of everything that was going on is fairly sketchy,” the defense attorney said. She is “not denying she was protective of Mr. Cegers, but eventually told police he was there. … My client, I think, was pushed down at some point,” before they ran away.

“She denies ever seeing a gun,” he said, but “heard something like a muffled shot. She didn’t know what was going on, and saw people running.” While Spear said it’s clear she “initially was not helpful to police, she eventually told police everything she knew.”

“There’s a good chance she will end up testifying, if those other cases (of the Cegers) go to trial,” he added.

Since her arrest, Spear said, Cole has begun work as a housecleaner and “hasn’t had any alcohol.” He said the events of that night and since have "quickened her maturity, in the sense it’s sharpened her focus on what to do in life. She’s talking about going to school and getting a real estate license. She kind of wants to move beyond what was her pattern. She comes from a very supportive family.”

Spear said Cole “has a number of cleaning obligations” in coming days and asked that she be allowed to wait to surrender to jail authorities until evening of Jan. 10, to which the judge later agreed.

“Ms. Cole,” Herriott asked, “Is there anything you have to say?”

“I’m very sorry for all that happened,” Cole replied.

The judge asked if she understood that actions have consequences and impact others, to which she answered "yes" each time. Herriott said those consequences “will be with you for the rest of your life. I see the emotion. You understand that.”

Cole wiped her eyes and nose as the judge laid out the agreed-upon details of her sentence, including no use of alcohol or visits to bars, as well as undergoing an alcohol evaluation within 60 days and following any directed treatment.

“Ms. Cole, I wish you the best going forward,” Herriott said.

“Thank you,” Cole replied softly before she and her lawyer left the courtroom.