Montana man surrenders at Bend jail, faces manslaughter, DUII charges in fiery Hwy. 97 crash that killed family of 4

Jesse Carl Ross held on $2 million bail; Troutdale family was on way to view annular eclipse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Montana man turned himself in at the Deschutes County Jail Tuesday evening to face four counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges in a fiery mid-October crash on U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond that killed four members of a Troutdale family.

Jesse Carl Ross, 43, of Corvallis, Montana, was driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on the highway around 7:30 p.m. on October 12th when he crossed the center line, sideswiped a southbound semi-truck and trailer and struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by Gary Rutledge, 57, head-on, Oregon State Police reported at the time.

The SUV caught fire and became fully engulfed after the crash that occurred about two miles south of Terrebonne.

Rutledge, his wife Michelle, 53, and their two children, Kate, 15, and Ryan, 17, both Reynolds High School students, died at the scene. They had been on their way to Central Oregon to view the annular eclipse.

“All fatal traffic crashes are tragic. When an entire family is lost, the tragic becomes the horrific,” OSP Public Information Officer Captain Kyle Kennedy wrote at the time.

Ross was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He was indicted by a Deschutes County grand jury earlier this month on the seven charges, including a DUII charge that involved use of controlled substances, District Attorney Steve Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday night.

Ross turned himself in at the county jail around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and was being held on $2 million bail pending his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, jail records showed.