Rash of counterfeit bills passed in Bend, Sunriver

Crime Stoppers

Reviewing security video and whether cases linked; tips to avoid being victim

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon law enforcement agencies are investigating several recently passed counterfeit bills that could be linked.

Sunriver and Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they have recovered fake $20 and $100 bills over the past month at several locations, including a $100 bill received Feb. 2 at the Regal Cinemas in Bend’s Old Mill and three $20s passed at the Sunriver Country Store.

Sunriver police said they are reviewing security footage at the store in hopes of identifying a suspect. They also offered in a Facebook posting some ways to detect fake currency:

- Look for the color-changing / shifting ink on the number of the denomination. The ink will shift back and forth from green to gold. This also takes place with the gold inkwell color.

- Check for raised printing, the shape of the bill compared to real money, and the texture, feel and weight of the currency.

- Look for blurry borders, print or text.

- There is red and blue threading throughout the entirety of the bill when closely examined. Some printers attempt to mimic this feature, getting close to the real thing.

- Look for the watermark on the bills.

- Look for the thick blue security ribbon on new $100 bills.

- Serial numbers will have a related letter in the front that corresponds to the year the money was printed.

There are several tools that can assist in detecting fake money as well, police said.

"Be aware that money pens aren’t always reliable," the police posting stated. "The pens detect chemicals within the bill and react when located. Technology for printing has developed throughout the years, changing detectable chemicals."

Some companies have created watermark lamps, ultraviolet lamps, magnetic ink scanners and multi-test scanners.

If you believe you have received counterfeit money, you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency.