C.O. Major Incident Team called out to Juniper Canyon, south of Prineville

Few details; no law enforcement injured and 'no threats to community'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was activated Friday afternoon to investigate an incident that closed roads in the area of Maphet Road and Davis Loop in Juniper Canyon, south of Prineville, Sheriff John Gautney said.

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of SE Maphet Road. The sheriff said the investigation was just getting underway and he could only confirm that Maphet Road was closed, no law enforcement personnel were injured and there are “no threats to the community.”

“However, this area will be closed for an unspecified amount of time,” Gautney added.

The sheriff said any further information would come from the district attorney’s office, which did not immediately return a phone request for any more details.

Dan Wendel from the Oregon Department of Justice is serving as acting DA until Gov. Kate Brown appoints a successor to Wade Whiting, who has moved on to a new position as Crook-Jefferson County judge.