Crook County hosting 2-day food distribution event at fairgrounds

Crook County

Event organized as drive-thru to follow safety guidelines

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crook County teamed up with local agencies Thursday to host a two-day food distribution project for the community.

Holiday Partnership, Search and Rescue, Fortis Construction and Facebook helped with the event, which is also planned for Friday.

The two-day distribution event was organized as a drive-thru at the Crook County Fairgrounds to help people follow the COVID-19 public health guidelines. Walk-ups are also welcome.

The Crook County Health Department said enough money was raised to buy non-perishable food for more than 1,500 households, providing nearly a week’s worth of food.

NeighborImpact is providing dairy and produce food boxes, and volunteers have stepped up to sort, bag and hand out the food.

In an effort to follow health and safety guidelines, community members and volunteers were asked to wear face coverings, and only one trip through the line per household was permitted.

Seniors and veterans were being served first, from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, followed by the general public from noon to 7 p.m.

On Friday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and volunteers will serve the general public until food runs out.

Reporter Rhea Panela is at the fairgrounds to gather more information and comments from the community. Her report will air starting at FOX at 4.