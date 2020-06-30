Dry conditions, low water prompt Prineville Reservoir fire limits, boat ramp closures

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dry conditions and low water levels have prompted a partial campfire ban and a closure of two boat ramps on Prineville Reservoir, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday.

Boat ramp closure

Effective Monday, two boat ramps on Prineville Reservoir have been closed due to low water levels: Jasper Point and Powder House Cove. The Roberts Bay area, including boat ramp, remains closed due to reduced staffing and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crook County boat ramp and the ramp at Prineville Reservoir State Park remain open.

Visitors are urged to check the park webpage at stateparks.oregon.gov for updates. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation website reports water levels for the reservoir.

Fire ban

Dry conditions across Central Oregon have prompted campfire and open flame restrictions in all backcountry areas of the park — including along North Shore Road and boat-in camping areas — and prohibit campfires, briquettes, or anything with an open flame such as propane fire pits and tiki torches. Personal propane stoves are allowed.

The restrictions do not apply to the two developed campgrounds in the park, Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point.

OPRD made this decision in cooperation with other Central Oregon land management agencies, including the Prineville Bureau of Land Management. See the full news release at blm.gov.

COVID-19 update

Prineville Reservoir State Park is open for camping and day-use with reduced services. Make reservations up to 30 days in advance at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Cabins are closed until further notice. Boat-in camping is also closed. Boat moorages are not available; boaters can anchor off the beach.

For more information about these service reductions, see our COVID-19 Response page at stateparks.oregon.gov.