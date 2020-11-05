Man wounded in Crook County officer-involved shooting

Crook County

Bend PD armored car, pickup truck collide north of Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon that also closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Prineville and apparently involved a collision between a pickup truck and a Bend police armored car.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was activated to investigate the shooting, working with the Crook County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office as lead investigating agencies, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes.

A man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Janes said.

Under the terms of Senate Bill 111, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, the sergeant added.

Janes released no further information, due to the active investigation, but Crook County Sheriff John Gautney told NewsChannel 21, “All suspects are in custody and there is no further threat to the community.”

A stretch of Highway 26 was closed eight miles north of Prineville around 2:30 p.m. due to law enforcement activity, ODOT advised motorists.

In that area, on Ryegrass Road, police were investigating the taped-off scene of a collision between a black pickup truck and an armored car from Bend police.

We’ll have more details when they become available.