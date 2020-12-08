Skip to Content
Crook County
By
Published 8:07 pm

Woman’s remains found on BLM land in Powell Butte

Crook County Sheriff's Office patrol car new 2019
KTVZ File

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman’s remains were found Tuesday morning on BLM land off state Highway 126 in Powell Butte, Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the report of human remains being found near the Crook-Deschutes County line, Savage said.

Deputies were taken to the area and confirmed the remains were that of an adult female, the undersheriff said.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office investigation is being assisted by the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Savage said,

Deputies were taken to the area and confirmed the remains were that of an adult female, the undersheriff said.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office investigation is being assisted by the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Savage said,

No other details were immediately released.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Crime And Courts / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content