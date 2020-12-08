Woman’s remains found on BLM land in Powell Butte

Crook County

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman’s remains were found Tuesday morning on BLM land off state Highway 126 in Powell Butte, Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the report of human remains being found near the Crook-Deschutes County line, Savage said.

Deputies were taken to the area and confirmed the remains were that of an adult female, the undersheriff said.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office investigation is being assisted by the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Savage said,

No other details were immediately released.