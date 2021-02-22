Crook County Health Department adds video interpretation services

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Health Department has updated its interpretation services. It is very excited to announce that the clinical team can now offer live video interpretation services for non-English speaking clients, as well as American Sign Language for deaf or hard of hearing clients.

Providing services in a client’s primary language is important for increasing accesses to care for all.

The video interpreting service allows both the client and clinic staff to see the interpreter, providing high quality of care that facilitates clear communication.

Now everyone in Crook County, no matter their language or interpretation needs can receive the following services at the Crook County Health Department clinic:

Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) services

Well-women visit

Childhood and adult vaccinations

For more information or questions, contact Lauren Simmons at 541-447-5165.

Additional resources:

Crook County Health Department website

Crook County Health Department Facebook page

This project was funded by OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Special Funding Opportunities. For more information on other funded projects, visit OHSU Knight Cancer Institute website.