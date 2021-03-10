Crook County moving to Lower Risk COVID-19 guidance level

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County has been approved to move into the Lower-Risk Category starting Friday, for the next 2-week cycle.

The total number of cases counted for this next 2-week cycle is 22, which allows Crook County to move out of the High-Risk Category into Lower. This change allows businesses to continue to move to that next step of reopening. The Low-Risk Category guidance can be found on the OHA COVID-19 web site at:

https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf

What this means for some business, such as restaurants and bars is that they will be able to open up to higher capacity for indoor dining and stay open later – although restrictions still apply around social distancing and mask wearing, many are excited to see this positive movement.

Crook County is moving in the right direction and the change in risk level for Crook County indicates that everyone has worked hard to protect themselves and others from exposure to COVID-19.

The Crook County Health Department will continue to actively administer the COVID vaccine to the community using the approved list of groups that the Governor’s office and OHA has released. The health department is pleased to announce that a growing partnership with St. Charles, Mosaic Medical, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Clinic Pharmacy and Bi-Mart Pharmacy will reach even more of the community as these sites will now be administering the vaccine as well.

Mosaic Medical commented, “We are currently collaborating with Crook County Health Department and other regional healthcare organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccines. We are contacting patients directly as they become eligible according to state guidelines, and as vaccine supply allows. We ask that patients refrain from calling regarding vaccine appointments as we are reaching out individually as appropriate. Learn more here in English and Spanish: https://www.mosaicmedical.org/blog/mosaic-covid-19-vaccine-information/”

As additional groups become eligible, the health department will continue to do public vaccination clinics at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The clinic is by appointment only and once your group becomes eligible you will be able to schedule an appointment using an online scheduler.

The Crook County Health Department is posting daily updates on the web site to indicate which group is currently eligible for vaccination and a potential timeline of when others can start scheduling. Please visit the website regularly to get updates. What’s available on the website?

https://co.crook.or.us/health

Updates to eligible groups

Link to the online schedule crookcounty.simplybook.me and other vaccination sites around Central Oregon

Links to State, Local and Federal sites for more information about COVID-19

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165