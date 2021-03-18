Facebook announces yet another big Prineville Data Center expansion

Crook County

The two new buildings will total nearly 1 million square feet

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Facebook, that behemoth of the social media world, announced Thursday that it's growing its Prineville Data Center yet again, this time with two new two-story buildings totaling 900,000 square feet.

"Since 2010, when we broke ground on our first custom-built data center here in Prineville, we have continued to build and expand, and we anticipate keeping construction crews busy for years to come, with approximately 1,000 workers on site at peak," the company's announcement said.

Once completed (if this, indeed, is completion), the 11-building campus—which, at nearly 4.6 million square feet is Facebook’s largest data center in the U.S.—will represent an investment of more than $2 billion, the company said.

The new buildings feature Facebook’s newest designs, with server halls on two floors.

Facebook’s said its data centers "are among the most energy- and water-efficient data center facilities in the world. Our Prineville Data Center is supported by 100% renewable energy, including two solar projects located right here in Oregon. We also have two water restoration projects in Oregon that are helping overcome the increasing demand for water and support the local community."

The company also announced a new $60,000 grant for Crook County School District’s K-12 robotics program.

"Facebook is proud to be part of the Prineville community and to support STEM education," the company said. "This is the third year of Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program (ORTOP), which is now at $150,000 in total support by Facebook.

"For over a decade, Prineville, Crook County and the State of Oregon have been great partners, and we look forward to a continued strong and fruitful partnership for years to come. Thank you, Prineville!" Facebook's statement said.

Facebook also provided two statements by local officials about the latest announcement:

Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe said: "Facebook has been an important part of our community now for over 10 years, and their continued growth here in Prineville is just a testament to the excellent relationship that we have together. I'm excited for this new growth and their commitment to Prineville and Crook County and the support they have provided for our community, especially the schools. Thank you Facebook for the partnership that you have helped foster with our community, and I look forward to many more years."

State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said: "Facebook Data Center in Prineville has consistently provided grants to local projects and non profits for many years. They have shown what a partnership between a small community and large corporation can be in Rural Oregon. I applaud their efforts, especially in their support of our school district here in Crook County. I am a founding board member of Crook County Education Foundation as well; I am excited about their continued investment in the K-12 robotics program with a new $60,000 grant.”