Humane Society of the Ochocos joins in ‘Tour for Life’ with Purina giveaways

Crook County

PRINEVILE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2021 – the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event – in partnership with Purina®, for a week-long celebration at their Prineville shelter.

From Tuesday, March 30 through Saturday, April 3, all approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last.

The Humane Society of The Ochocos is doing adoptions by appointment Only.

· Please visit http://hsonokillshelter.org/ for a link to adoptable animals

· Please email humanesocietyochocos@gmail.com to make an appointment

· Appointments are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s events have been reimagined to accommodate COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tour For Life remains committed to its mission of generating awareness of the plight of homeless animals.

Tour For Life 2021 will run throughout March and April with week-long events in 53 cities/towns in 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners/rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife