Facebook’s Prineville Data Center announces 14 Community Action Grants

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Facebook's Prineville Data Center announced Wednesday that 14 local nonprofits and schools will receive Facebook Community Action Grants totaling $210,000.

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Crook County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, and improving STEM education.

These outstanding local nonprofits and schools make our community a better place, and we are proud to support their important work.

Congratulations to these exceptional organizations, and many thanks to all who applied!

2021 Facebook Prineville Data Center Community Action Grants Recipients

CASA of Central Oregon / $15,000

This grant will support the technology needed for CASA Oregon to advocate for children in foster care in Crook County.

(COIC) Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council - Employment & Training / $14,000

This grant will provide laptops and technology to support students with non-traditional learning needs, providing dynamic, alternative education services for the most at-risk Crook County High School students.

Central Oregon STEM Hub at the High Desert Education Service District / $10,000

This grant will support two-week STEM and Career and Technical Education Camps for 8th grade students.

ChickTech: Central Oregon / $15,000

This grant will support ChickTech's virtual STEM programming, including workshops for coding, web design and technolgy careers, as well as mentorship for female and non-binary students in Central Oregon.

City Club of Central Oregon / $7,500

This grant will support open and civil discussions about diversity and inclusion needs in Central Oregon, including live events and live streaming of panels and discussions.

Crook County Kids Club / $25,000

This grant will support after-school educational programming, expanding learning programs to all elementary schools in Crook County.

Crook County School District / $7,000

This grant will support an expansion of the Career Exploration Action Lab in the Crook County School District.

Crook County School District / $20,000

This grant will help enhance eBook and audiobook collections at the middle and high school libraries in Crook County.

Crook County School District / $24,500

This grant will provide 70 LEGO Mindstorm robotics kits for students in the Crook County School District.

Friends of the Children-Central Oregon / $15,000

This grant will support a new computer lab for students in Crook County.

Horses on the Ranch / $10,000

This grant provides technology and supports LGBT and suicide awareness programs in Crook County, including interactive six-week sessions for students and young adults.

Powell Butte Community Center / $1,500

This grant will provide technology for community members and homeschooled students in Powell Butte, allowing greater access to computers, Wi-Fi and printers for students learning virtually.

Redemption House Ministries / $40,000

This grant will support housing and technology advocacy in Crook County, helping connect needy families with internet resources, housing opportunities and application assistance.

SMART Reading / $5,500

This grant will support the volunteers of SMART Reading Oregon, a children’s literacy nonprofit that serves children in Oregon’s highest-need schools with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: one-on-one reading time and access to books. They mobilize volunteers to read with pre-K through third grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading.

Hear what voices from the community have to say about the grants and this year’s recipients:

“Thank you!! Facebook for continuing to support our schools and our community giving our students the opportunity to thrive.” - Crook County Judge Seth Crawford

"What Facebook does to help out local nonprofits and schools is a testament to the investment they have made to Prineville and Crook County." - Mayor Jason Beebe