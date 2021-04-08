Ochoco National Forest extends road closure in Maury Mountains

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ochoco National Forest officials said Thursday they have extended the road closure for the Frog Fire Roadside Danger Tree Mitigation project in the Maury Mountains, for the safety of the public.

Operators are making good progress on the felling and removal of fire-killed roadside danger trees along 13 miles of Forest Service roads in the Frog Fire are, about 8 miles south of Post, in Crook County.

The wildfire resulted in numerous dead and damaged trees adjacent to Forest Service system roads. These dead and damaged trees are a danger to the public as they have the potential to fall into roadways.

Felling and removal would be limited to trees rated as imminent danger trees or trees that are likely to die within three years and would become danger trees.

The following road closures will be in place until rescinded:

• Forest Road 16 west from the north forest boundary to Forest Road 1750 (Sherwood Saddle).

Log trucks will continue to use Forest Road 1750 (Sherwood Saddle area) and Forest Road 16 north to the Newsome Creek Bridge and Highway 380 junction to haul timber off the forest.

These roads are very narrow, and with loose rock as an overhead concern on the steeper slopes, processing of the timber on or near the road will be dangerous. Please use caution when traveling on open routes in this area.

The Frog Fire was caused by a lightning strike on August 16, 2020 and burned 4,020 acres in the Maury Mountains on the Ochoco National Forest before being contained and controlled by firefighters.