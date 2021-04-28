Crooked River Roundup preps for summer return

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Back in 2020, the Crooked River Roundup was getting ready to celebrate the rodeo's 75th anniversary, but the pandemic sidelined their plans.

But this year, they say they're confident they can finally pull of their annual rodeo at the Crook County fairgrounds.

The Roundup's vice president, Steve Holliday, said Wednesday that community members have been meeting at the fairgrounds every Wednesday evening to prepare for their planned start date on June 24.

Holliday says residents are eager to get outside and enjoy their summer, and he hopes the roundup can lead that charge.

Holliday says the fairgrounds is also getting some much-needed renovations, such as new lights and holding pens.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan was out at the fairgrounds today to learn more about their plans and expectations.

