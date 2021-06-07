Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson among 7 Oregon counties requesting drought declarations

Crook County

Joining eight others where droughts already have been declared

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Drought Readiness Council has recommended to Gov. Kate Brown that she grant drought declarations requested by leaders of seven counties: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur, Sherman, and Wallowa.

This would be the second year in a row for emergency drought declarations the three Central Oregon counties, should Brown grant the request.

The Drought Readiness Council said in a letter sent Friday to the governor's office that they have received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and council members have "conferred on this matter."

Council members are recommending that Governor Brown declare a drought in all counties pending approval for the 2021 calendar year, expiring on Dec. 31. They would join eight Oregon counties where the governor has already issued drought declarations, according to a listing from the Oregon Water Resources Department. (The list indicates another county, Umatilla, also has a drought declaration request pending.)

A state drought declaration allows the Water Resources Department to offer certain tools to water right holders

in a drought-declared county.

These tools have an expedited review process, reduced fee schedule, and are intended to be short-term emergency authorizations, not permanent solutions.

