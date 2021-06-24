Prineville man seriously injured in Powell Butte UTV-car crash

Crook County

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville man driving a side-by-side UTV was seriously injured Thursday when he failed to yield to a car that struck the vehicle on Southwest Shumway Road near Brasada Ranch, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to the reported injury crash, Sergeant Jacob Childers said.

Deputies determined that the 64-year-old Prineville man was traveling westbound in a Toro UTV and crossing Shumway Road but failed to yield to a northbound car driven by a 40-year-old Powell Butte man, Childers said.

Deputies say the car’s driver swerved to try to avoid the UTV but hit the rear passenger side, and the UTV operator was thrown from the vehicle to the ground. He was flown by Air Link helicopter to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, Childers said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Crook County and Redmond fire and rescue agencies and the Brasada Ranch staff.