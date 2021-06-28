Crook County 911 launches upgraded emergency medical dispatch system

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County 911 is implementing a new emergency medical response system this week, designed to improve response times and first responder efficiency.

The dispatch center provides communication service to the Prineville Police Department, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Rebekah Burkhardt, 911 communications director, said the new dispatch software guides emergency dispatchers seamlessly through the process of gathering essential information, resulting in faster response times.

“The ProQA software gives us the ability to better determine what resources to send to medical emergencies with the right equipment,” Burkhardt said in a news release, which continues below:

ProQA integrates the National Academies of Emergency Dispatch protocols with computer technologies. The software enables dispatchers to consistently follow best-known standards of care, including providing potentially life-saving instructions. In addition, it guides emergency dispatchers seamlessly through the gathering of essential information and dispatching of resources.

“With the implementation of ProQA, our dispatchers have the opportunity to invest in and work with a proven system that enables efficient and effective information gathering from a member of our community needing help,” said Dave Pickhardt, Crook County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief. “This correct information gathering ultimately results in first responders responding with the details and information they need to support a safe and effective response."

Among the software program tools are those that can accurately identify a stroke, identify breathing patterns related to sudden cardiac arrest, function as a compression monitor so dispatchers can guide callers administering CPR, and quickly calculate the number of weeks in a pregnancy using a due date.

According to Burkhardt, using the Stroke Diagnostic Tool will allow dispatchers to evaluate and identify acute stroke patients more accurately. “Using the Stroke Diagnostic Tool has been shown to take only about 27 seconds and provides early and accurate stroke identification for responders,” said Burkhardt.

"Every second counts in an emergency and the new dispatch system will assist dispatchers and first responders in providing the highest standard of care to the community,” said Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe.

In 2020 there were approximately 3,820 Emergency Medical Service calls in Crook County.