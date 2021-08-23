Rimrock Trails temporarily closes adolescent residential drug-abuse treatment program

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, which provides mental health counseling and substance use treatment in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, said Monday it has temporarily closed its adolescent residential substance use disorder (SUD) treatment program, until further notice.

"The statewide youth SUD system has been laboring under many burdens and constraints for years," the announcement stated. "With the additional pressures of COVID and the ensuing workforce catastrophe, youth SUD programs around the state have reached a critical point.

"The Rimrock Trails Residential Treatment has not been spared from these difficulties and sadly will have to temporarily close our doors until further notice," the statement said, continuing:

"Through it all, and in true Rimrock Trails fashion, our board, leadership team, community partners, and supporters are coming together to address the challenges. Now more than ever, we are resolved to reopen the program and make certain that the underserved and at-risk youth in our community have a safe, secure, and therapeutic place to heal, connect and create a path to a brighter future.

"Rimrock Trails stands steadfast in our mission to provide comprehensive evidence-based counseling services to the Central Oregon community. We will continue to serve local children, youth, adults, and families with co-occurring mental health and substance use counseling problems in our Bend, Prineville, and Redmond counseling clinics.

We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time!"

The announcement in the Rimrock Trails newsletter included a link to its page outlining donation options.

As NewsChannel 21 recently reported, similar issues are challenging other Central Oregon programs, such as BestCare Treatment Services, which offers drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in Prineville, Madras, Redmond, Bend and Klamath Falls.