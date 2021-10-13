Crook County Foundation launches 30-day Good Neighbor Kindness Challenge

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Foundation is encouraging simple acts of kindness through a 30-day challenge that extends through October. The motivation behind the challenge is to help instill a deeper sense of compassion and empathy in the Crook County community.

The organization notes the last 18-24 months of people's lives have been filled with controversy and negativity, leading to separation amongst family and friends.

But with the mindset of building great neighbors, which include connection, invitation, celebration, awareness, and availability, the organization says it will help people build safe and supportive relationships.

Simple acts of kindness and care include introducing yourself to all of your neighbors and sharing contact information; hosting a yard clean-up day and assisting those who are unable to do the work themselves; baking a special treat and gifting your co-workers, friends, or neighbors with it; inviting someone to go on a walk or bike ride with you; holding a door for a stranger; giving a compliment to someone; sending a handwritten note just because; or simply to wave and say "hello" to those you pass.

Acts of kindness do not need to cost money, take much time or be extravagant – they simply need to be a no-strings-attached positive act towards others.

As an incentive, participants have the choice to submit their acts of kindness here or on a paper form at the Crook County Library. Selected winners will receive local gift cards and prizes.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking Wednesday with the chair of the Crook County Foundation Inclusion Committee, Patti Norris, to find out what acts of kindness people have been submitting.

Her report will be on Fox @ 4.