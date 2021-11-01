Crook County woman’s injuries lead to man’s arrest in domestic violence incident

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crook County woman who went to St. Charles Prineville over the weekend for treatment of injuries reported being the victim of domestic assault involving a gun, leading to a man’s arrest on several charges, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Deputies began investigating the reported assault and possible kidnapping around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after the 42-year-old alleged victim went to the hospital, Sgt. Tim Durheim said.

Deputies responded to a remote subdivision on SE Juniper Canyon Road southeast of Prineville and spoke with the 40-year-old suspect.

He was arrested and lodged in the county jail on domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment and menacing, as well as coercion, recklessly endangering another, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and attempt to commit a Class A felony, first-degree assault.

After the arrest, Durheim said, a search warrant was served at the home and evidence was found, including the gun allegedly used to menace the woman.