Crook County Sheriff’s Office joins in DUII high-visibility enforcement over the holidays

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From December 15, 2021 through January 1, 2022, to help keep drunk or drug-impaired drivers off the streets during the holiday season, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local law enforcement and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message that drunk or drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.

With more people on the roads traveling to holiday festivities and vacations, there is a higher occasion for impaired-driving crashes. Sgt. Tim Durheim asks: Please help us spread this lifesaving message and remove drunk or drug-impaired drivers from our nation’s highways:

If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

Like drunk driving, it is illegal nationwide to drive under the influence of drugs — no exceptions. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users. We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy holiday season. It’s up to drivers to play their part to keep our roads safe. Driving under the influence of any impairing substance is deadly and illegal. No family should be robbed of their loved ones during this special time of year.

If you’re planning to head out for a holiday festivity, make sure you plan for a safe ride home. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for a safe night out.

• If you have used an impairing substance, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

• If you are drunk or drug-impaired, pass the keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.

• Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local Law Enforcement or dial 9-1-1.

By working together, we can save lives and help keep America’s roadways safe. Please join us in sharing the lifesaving message If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/if-you-feel-different-you-drive-different