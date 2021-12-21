Crook County launches Oregon’s first integrated outbound text-from-911 service

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County 911 said Tuesday it recently became the first dispatch center in Oregon to implement a new integrated outbound Text-From-911 system. Dispatchers can now reconnect with disconnected or abandoned callers via text.

Most 911 calls come from cellphones, so now when a 911 call gets disconnected or dropped, operators can send an outbound text to that number to see whether there is an emergency. Text-From-911 can also help in situations when domestic violence or a crime is in process, when the caller is injured and cannot speak, or is in a remote area without enough service to complete a call.

The platform is unique because it is integrated into Crook County’s existing 911 equipment rather than generated from a different system. The result is increased efficiencies for dispatchers at no additional cost to the Crook County 911 Center.

Noble 911 Services, a Sisters-based company, implemented the program with their vendor partner, Intrado Life and Safety.

“The Text-From-911 capability recently became available to agencies running the most recent Intrado-based software,” said Joel Palanuk, Noble 911 Services CEO. “We chose Prineville Police Department as our first Oregon agency to implement this service because of our great working relationship with Prineville operations staff and technical team.”

Rebekah Burkhardt, 911 Communications Director, said implementing Text-From-911 ensures Crook County utilizes the most effective emergency response technology available: “This is another important tool we can use to increase public safety in our community.”

Noble 911 Services assisted Crook County 911 with implementing Text-To-911 in 2017. Since accepting text messages to 911 services, Crook County 911 receives nearly 300 texts per year.

About the City of Prineville

Located east of the Cascade mountains in Oregon’s high desert, the City of Prineville is a resurgent rural community that has preserved its small-town, ranching roots and Western lifestyle while embracing smart growth in a business-friendly environment. With a population nearing 10,000 residents, the county seat of Crook County attracts a diversity of business and lifestyle interests, including tech giants Facebook and Apple, recreational enthusiasts, and a thriving agricultural industry. Incorporated in 1880, City of Prineville operates the oldest continuously running municipal short line railway in the U.S., as well as a public golf course, and airport. Prineville boasts numerous recreational assets, including the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River, and remains a popular destination for anglers and hunters. For more information on City services and programs visit cityofprineville.com.

About Crook County 911

Crook County 911 contributes to the safety of the citizens and public safety partners by following industry best standards, policies, and procedures. The Center provides communication service to the Prineville Police Department, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Forest Service. The Center is funded by the city, county, and fire district, and 911 state tax revenue.

About Noble 911 Services

Noble 911 Services is an Oregon-based company, founded in March 2013 on a mission to provide the best 9-1-1 telecommunications service available to the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). www.noble-911.com