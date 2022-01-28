Over 200 pieces of mail stolen in Powell Butte PO burglary found dumped near Oakridge

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 200 pieces of mail stolen in a recent burglary at the Powell Butte post office were found dumped in a rural area off state Highway 58 just east of Oakridge, Crook County sheriff’s deputies say.

The sheriff’s office and the U.S. Postal Service have been investigating a Jan. 16 burglary at the Powell Butte facility, where numerous pieces of mail and parcels were stolen.

Ten days later and 120 miles away, the sheriff’s office responded on Wednesday to a citizen’s report of mail found dumped in the area off Highway 58, and recovered over 200 pieces of mail taken in the break-in from many post office boxes.

Deputies advised that several of the recovered mail items contained personal information, placing the intended recipients at risk of identity theft.

They offered this advice in a Facebook post:

Crook County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages all effected to closely monitor:

• Bank accounts and statements

• Credit card accounts and statements

• The explanation of medical benefits from individual health plans

If your identity is stolen it is recommended you take immediate action to prevent loss.

Call one of the nationwide credit reporting companies and request a 90-day fraud alert be placed on your files:

Equifax 1-800-525-6285

Experian 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion 1-800-680-7289

Order your credit report and look for any suspicious activity.

Create an Identify Theft Report

File a complaint with FTC at ftc.gov/complaint or 1-800-877-438-4338

Contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 541-447-6398 to file a police report.