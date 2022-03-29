Crook County Sheriff’s Office to join in National Distracted Driving Awareness blitz

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to let everyone know April is a National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies around the state and nation will be participating in a State and National Distracted Driving Awareness Blitz. This Blitz will be held April 4-11.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to put your phones down and other electronic devices down while driving. If you must answer your phone or respond to a text please pull over in a safe spot prior to responding to that text or phone call. Parents please talk to your children and teen drivers about the importance of distracted driving.

A first offense that doesn’t contribute to a crash is a Class B violation, with a maximum fine of $1,000. A second offense, or if the first offense contributes to a crash, is Class A violation, with a maximum fine of $2,000. A third offense in ten years is a Class B misdemeanor and could result in a maximum fine of $2,500, and/or a 6-month jail sentence.

For a first offense that does not contribute to a crash, the court may suspend the fine* if the driver completes an approved distracted driving avoidance class, and shows proof to the court, within four months.

*Only the fine is suspended – the violation will still be recorded on the offender’s driving record.

Be safe and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

“EYES ON THE ROAD--NOT ON YOUR PHONE”