Crook County High’s Michelle Jonas draws cheers as she’s named Oregon HS Principal of the Year

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County High School students and staff packed the gymnasium Monday morning to cheer, applaud and celebrate Principal Michelle Jonas as she was named one of Oregon’s top education leaders. The Coalition of Oregon School Administrators selected Jonas as Oregon’s High School Principal of the Year for 2022.

COSA Executive Director Craig Hawkins made the trip over from Salem to personally announce the award.

“You have a truly incredible school; really, a model for all of Oregon with your high graduation rates, your amazing culture, and your ability to take obstacles and turn them into opportunities to make something better,” Hawkins told Jonas before the cheering audience.

“Your peers around the state respect you in many ways, including your ability to serve as a mentor, engage in difficult conversations, and you’re admired as a student-centered leader, a builder of community, and always putting others before yourself.”

Jonas said, “I’m truly honored by this award, but it takes an entire team of administrators, teachers, counselors, and all classified staff to make a school successful. I’m fortunate to live in a wonderful community with supportive families and blessed to work with amazing people who also dedicate themselves to serving our students.”

Hawkins cited several accomplishments as reasons for the award:

Response to the pandemic and quickly returning students to school

Outstanding school culture among students, staff, and leadership

Graduation rates improving from 59% to 98% during her tenure

High student engagement through Career & Technical Education, after-school clubs, performing arts, athletics, and an enhanced counseling program

Jonas has been in leadership at CCHS for 13 years, serving as vice principal for four years and principal for the last nine years. COSA will officially present Jonas with the Principal of the Year Award at their annual conference in Seaside this June.