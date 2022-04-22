‘You could’ve been home ten minutes ago’: Crook County signs urge commuters to take local jobs instead

(Updated: comments from organizers)

Crook County launches effort to urge more commuting residents to take jobs closer to home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While the hiring crisis has appeared to improve some around Central Oregon, one area is still feeling the struggle. Prineville businesses still face shortened hours and skeleton crews.

"We see a lot of businesses either modifying their hours or not being open, or having super long lines and the service takes forever," Kim Daniels, executive director for the Prineville/Crook County Chamber of Commerce, said Friday.

Kelsey Lucas, economic development director of the Prineville/Crook County sector for Economic Development of Central Oregon, says there's a net total of 3,000 people who live in Crook County but commute somewhere else t wprl -- leaving Prineville still in desperate need of workers.

In an effort to encourage Crook County residents to work where they live, the Crook County Commission, Chamber of Commerce and EDCO have developed a plan. While simple, they hope to tug at the emotions of residents through the use of signs.

Four double-sided signs will soon be placed in various spots along the Powell Butte Highway as a reminder to commuters of everything they're sacrificing by working outside of Prineville. They feature sayings such as, "You could've been home ten minutes ago."

"We're trying to jump in front of them and say, 'Hey, here's what we have to offer locally'," said County Judge Seth Crawford. "You'll have a little more time with family, you'll spend less money on gas, and you'll be able to help our community."

Crawford said he thinks most people don't know all that Prineville has to offer.

"In the past, I think there was a big difference in the amount of money you could make in maybe a Redmond or a Bend," he said. "Nowadays, you can get that same salary, and maybe those folks don't know about that."

Not only does living and working in the same city help local employers, but it also strengthens the local economy.

Lucas said, "Keeping dollars in the community so people are earning and spending dollars here versus earning elsewhere and spending elsewhere."

The signs will remain up for about three months and eventually be changed or moved. They'll be placed in spots around Crook County on Saturday.